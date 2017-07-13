The series follows Barbs' life after the events of 'Die Beautiful'

Published 7:54 PM, July 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Fan favorite Barbs from the hit movie Die Beautiful is returning to the small screen in a spinoff series called Born Beautiful.

The series will follow Barbs after the events of the film in which her BFF Trisha dies.

The comedy-drama, directed by Jun Robles Lana, was well-received at last year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). It revolves around the life and death of transgender beauty queen Trisha, who even in the coffin portrays different celebrities – from Lady Gaga to Miley Cyrus. Barbs, a skilled make-up arist, is responsible for Trisha's posthumous make-up transformations.

Christian Bables, who won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Die Beautiful will reprise his role as Barbs.

The series, produced by IdeaFirst Company, will be available on Cignal Entertainment. An airdate has yet to be announced. - Rappler.com