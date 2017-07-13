Kaye announces the happy news on Instagram

Published 9:28 PM, July 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Kaye Abad is pregnant. On Thursday, July 13, the former Tabing Ilog and Two Wives star posted a photo of a sonogram of her baby with husband Paul Jake Castillo, a former Pinoy Big Brother contestant and businessman, on Instagram.

Kaye captioned the photo "MayBabyCastilloNaSiAbad #blessing #bdaygift #excited."

The photo was accompanied with a heart and baby emoji. Kaye turned 35 in May.

#MayBabyCastilloNaSiAbad #blessing #bdaygift #excited A post shared by Katherine Grace Castillo (@kaye_abad) on Jul 13, 2017 at 3:02am PDT

Kaye and Paul Jake married in December 2016 in Cebu. Following the wedding, they settled in Cebu. – Rappler.com