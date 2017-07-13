Set to open in Disneyland and Disney World in 2019, the new attraction will have a Millennium Falcon ride

Published 6:29 AM, July 14, 2017

CALIFORNIA, USA (UPDATED) – Disney is expanding its theme parks by adding Star Wars Land. On Thursday, July 13, scale models of the new section which will open in 2019 was presented to selected members of the press at the D23 Expo 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Here are photos of the scale models.

FIRST LOOK: Scale model of Star Wars Land at Disney World, to open in 2019. #D23Expo2017 @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/i1NJJleIPF — Vernise L. Tantuco (@verntantuco) July 14, 2017

Check out the videos of the scale models.

FIRST LOOK: A model of the @starwars-themed lands that will open at @Disneyland and Disney World in 2019! #D23Expo2017 pic.twitter.com/SnCtxcmnmz — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 14, 2017

According to Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek, the Star Wars Land will feature two rides.

"The first one is the battle between the Resistance and the First Order, and second one is the Millennium Falcon," he said of the rides.

When asked what type of ride it will be, Chapek said: "It almost defies categorization because it's so intense and so prolonged....It's really about living in a story."

Chapek said that the rides will give visitors the chance to experience the Star Wars moment. Prior to showing the scale models, Chapek, during his opening speech said that Star Wars Land is by far their most ambitious project.

"I would say that these lands are the most ambitious lands that we have ever built at Walt Disney Imaginary," he said.

In a press statement, he added: “All along, we have said this will be game-changing, and through the model we can begin to see how truly epic these immersive new worlds will be.”

More details about the project will be announced on Saturday, July 15 during a D23 panel.

Here's what fans can see inside the Star Wars exhibit at D23.

Are you excited for Star Wars Land? – Rappler.com