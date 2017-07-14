The 'Spider-Man:Homecoming' stars react to the news on Twitter

Published 5:27 PM, July 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Spider-Man: Homecoming actors Tom Holland and Zendaya are dating. According to reports from People and E! News, the two reportedly started seeing each other while making the film.

"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," People's source said. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

The report also quoted the source as saying that what the two like about each other is their sense of humor. "They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”

E! News reported the two became good friends before they started seeing each other.

"They both are such great people. It's cool they got together. Everyone gets along with them. They are very well liked on set. Tom is the most down to earth actor," their source said.

While the two have yet to confirm the status of their relationship, they reacted to the report by making fun of it via Twitter.

"Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! How about you [Tom Holland]?" Zendaya tweeted, attaching a tweet from Teen.

Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017

Tom tweeted back, saying: " Does the press tour count?"

Tom and Zendaya's reported relationship is not the first where stars from the movie franchise became a couple.

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst dated while doing the first Spider-Man film in 2002 but ended their relationship in 2007. Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield also started seeing each other after doing the Amazing Spider-Man, but broke up in 2015. – Rappler.com