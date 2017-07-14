Beyonce poses a photo of the twins, one month after their birth

Published 3:26 PM, July 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The first look on Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins Rumi and Sir Carter is here. On Friday, July 14, Beyoncé posted the photo of her carrying the twins with a backdrop of flowers. (READ: Beyonce and Jay-Z twins' names could be Rumi and Sir)

"Sir Carter and Rumi one month today," she captioned.

The image is almost similiar to her pregnancy announcement early this year, when she posed in her underwear, wearing a veil, and holding her belly. (READ: Beyoncé is pregnant with twins)

That wording however puzzled many people on social media – is the first child named Sir Carter or simply Sir, Carter being the last name of their rapper father Jay-Z? Others wondered about the gender of the babies.

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles cleared it all up later in her own Instagram post: one twin is a boy named Sir, period, and Rumi is a girl.

"So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world," Tina Knowles wrote. "Proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter... boy and girl what a blessing."

The caption also confirmed that Beyoncé gave birth to the twins in June. Her father Matthew Knowles hinted that the twins arrived sometime last month, when he posted a message on Twitter: "They're here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday." (READ: Pop superstar Beyonce gives birth to twins, hints her dad)

Sir and Rumi join big sister Ivy Blue, who is now 5 years old. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com