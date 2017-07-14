John Lloyd's character tries to help Sarah heal her heartbreak

Published 6:01 PM, July 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The full trailer of the John Lloyd Cruz and Sarah Geronimo film Finally Found Someone was released on Friday, July 14. (WATCH: John Lloyd Cruz, Sarah G in first 'Finally Found Someone' teaser)

In the film, Aprilyn (Sarah) is heartbroken after Randy, the man she was supposed to marry, did not show up in church. She then walks through the crowd at Bonifacio Global City and cries. Raffy (John Lloyd) sees her and is amused.

At an office meeting, Randy receives a new assignment: To look for Aprilyn and help her. He and his team visit her house, offering her help to allow her to get through her trying situation.

As they spend more time with each other, and as Aprilyn slowly returns to her happy self, will the two of them realize that they have found someone in each other?

Finally Found Someone is directed by Theodore "Ted" Boborol and scheduled to open in cinemas on July 26.

This is the fourth movie starring John Lloyd and Sarah. They previously starred in A Very Special Love (2008), You Changed My Life (2009), and It Takes a Man and a Woman (2013). – Rappler.com