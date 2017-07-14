Darren covers the hit song in a new music video

MANILA, Philippines – The Voice Kids season 1 runner-up Darren Espanto released his cover version of "Despacito" on Friday, July 14.

In the music video, Darren is seen performing in a recording studio set up. He also performed the song in both English and Spanish verses and showed a few dance moves in between.

"Despacito" was originally performed by Luis Fonsi, featuring Daddy Yankee. The song became a big hit when Justin Bieber collaborated with the two for a remixed version.

Since emerging as first runner-up in The Voice Kids season 1, Darren continues to do concerts and performances in the country and abroad. He is currently promoting his album Be With Me under MCA Music.

– Rappler.com