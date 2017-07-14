Stan Lee accepts his Disney Legend award a week after his wife's death

Published 3:51 AM, July 15, 2017

ANAHEIM, USA – Marvel comics creator Stan Lee was named a Disney Legend on Friday, July 14, and the icon paid tribute to Walt Disney as he accepted his award.

Stan spoke to the thousands of fans who flocked to the D23 Expo 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center. There, they gathered at Hall D23 for the opening event – the Disney Legends awarding ceremony.

During his acceptance speech, Stan recounted that when he was a child, he had come across a book titled The Art of Walt Disney, which he couldn't afford. He eventually saved up to buy it.

"I loved that book so. I loved Walt Disney so. To me, he was more than a man, he was an inspiration," he said.

Watch Stan's speech below.

Stan, 94, was greeted with cheers from the crowd at the convention. His wife, Joan Lee, died at 69 years old, a week before D23 Expo on July 6.

As a Disney Legend, Stan joins the likes of Tim Allen, Lea Salonga, Anika Noni Rose, and Dick Van Dyke, who were honored with the award for their contributions to The Walt Disney Company.

Aside from Stan, other awardees this year include Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Oprah, director Gary Marshall, Marvel artist Jack Kirby, Disney animator Clyde Geronimi, Disney artist Manuel Gonzales, and Imagineer Wayne Jackson. – Rappler.com