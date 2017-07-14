Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher – also known as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa – are honored as Disney Legends at D23 Expo 2017

Published 4:43 AM, July 15, 2017

ANAHEIM, USA – Mark Hamill, who played the iconic Luke Sykwalker in the Star Wars films, paid tribute to the late Carrie Fisher as he accepted his Disney Legends award.

Mark accepted his award with 10 other Disney Legends on Friday, July 14, at the D23 Expo 2017 at Anaheim Convention Center. Among the awardees this year was Carrie herself, whose daughter Billie Lourd sent a letter for Disney CEO and Chairman Bob Iger to read out at the ceremony. (READ: What is D23 Expo? Here are 5 things to watch out for)

After thanking Star Wars creator George Lucas, the films' cast and crew, and the fans, Mark spoke about Disney's impact on his career.

"I have been a Disney fan as long as I can remember. Those comic strips were delivered to my front door on a daily basis... Disney provided me a tutorial of how I can make my dreams come true by lifting the curtain," he said, explaining that it was Disney that set him on the path to a career in the entertainment industry.

He finished with a few words about Carrie, who died in December 2016. Carrie played Princess Leia Organa, Luke's twin, in Star Wars.

"I loved her. And we were like siblings, the good and the bad. We had huge fights, and not speak to each other... but we loved each other. And what a great thrill it was to come back on The Force Awakens [2015] at that time in our lives. There was a comfort level with each other, we could rely on each other, and there was a deep respect."

To the laughter of the audience, Mark added: "I know if she was here this morning, she would have flipped me the bird at least twice already."

Watch his tribute below:



Aside from his role as Luke, Mark is also a voice actor, best known for being the voice of Batman's The Joker on TV, in video games, and on film.

As a Disney Legend, Mark joins the likes of Tim Allen, Lea Salonga, Anika Noni Rose, and Dick Van Dyke, who were honored with the award for their contributions to The Walt Disney Company.

Aside from Mark and Carrie, other awardees this year include Stan Lee, Oprah, director Gary Marshall, Marvel artist Jack Kirby, Disney animator Clyde Geronimi, Disney artist Manuel Gonzales, and Imagineer Wayne Jackson. – Rappler.com