Here are all the updates on 'Coco,' 'The Incredibles 2,' 'Toy Story 4,' and more, straight from Hall D23!

Published 4:37 PM, July 15, 2017

ANAHEIM, USA – Spirits at D23 Expo 2017 are high, as announcements about Disney and Pixar's upcoming animated films were made on the first day of the convention.

Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter took the stage at Hall D28 on Friday, July 14, to give thousands of fans exclusive information on what the studios have been working on.

Aside from updates on Coco and the short film Olaf's Frozen Adventure, John also spoke about two untitled films, showed clips from Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2, and more.

There were appearances from stars like Josh Gad, Mandy Moore, Kristen Bell, and others.

Here are a few updates on the films that were discussed, plus a peek into the surprises at Hall D23 on day one of D23 Expo 2017.

'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' and 'Frozen 2'

Josh Gad (voice of Olaf) and Kristen Bell spoke about Olaf's Frozen Adventure, a short film that will be screened along with Coco in November 2017.

Josh sang one of the songs in the Olaf's Frozen Adventure as a clip played onscreen.

Later, clips of the research trips to Norway, Iceland, and Finland that the filmmakers of Frozen 2 took were screened.

'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2'

A new character, Yesss, was introduced. The blue character is voiced by Taraji P Henson.

Yesss shows Ralph and Vanellope around the world of the internet and they end up on ohmydisney.com, where Vanellope encounters the Disney princesses.

Vanellope speaks to Ariel, Elsa, Cinderella, Pocahontas, and many more, before C-3PO from Star Wars appears to remind them of an appointment. (READ: Disney princesses, C-3PO in 'Wreck It Ralph' sequel)

The princesses in the movie were voiced by the original actors who voiced them in the movie, including Jodi Benson, Paige O'Hara, Linda Larkin, Irene Bedard, Anika Noni Rose, Auli'i Cravalho, and more. The actresses came onstage at D23 Expo 2017, to the surprise of the thousands of fans there.

'The Incredibles 2'

A clip from The Incredibles 2 was screened, where baby Jack Jack gets into a battle with a raccoon. His dad, Bob (aka Mr Incredible), wakes up from his nap to break Jack Jack and the raccoon apart, only to discover that his son has a host of superpowers – the abilities to go through solid objects, set things on fire, shoot lasers from his eyes, and create multiple copies of himself.

A hilarious clip of fashion icons praising the character Edna Mode (voiced by director Brad Bird) was also screened, featuring the likes of Zac Posen, Nina Garcia, Heidi Klum, and Kylie Jenner.

'Toy Story 4'

While the past 3 movies have been directed by John Lasseter, Toy Story 4 will be directed by Josh Cooley, who worked on Inside Out (2016).

'Coco'

Coco was a movie that was revealed to be in the works at the last D23 Expo in 2015. This year, it's one of Disney-Pixar's most anticipated animated films, set to hit screens in November.

At the convention, two clips from the film were shown to fans.

The first shows main character Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) desperately looking for a guitar in order to join a competition. He eventually decides to take the guitar from his great great grandfather's tomb, a decision that eventually leads him to enter the Land of the Dead.

The second shows Miguel at The Land of the Dead with his ancestors at the Department of Family Reunions, where he is told he needs his family's blessing to return to the Land of the Living. But because his family has banned music for many generations, their blessing comes with a price: he can only go back home if he gives up music.

The panel at Hall D23 closed with a performance by Benjamin Bratt and Anthony Gonzalez of the film's original music. Benjamin voices Miguel's great great grandfather in the movie, Ernesto de la Cruz.

Two untitled films

Two untitled films were said to be in the works during the panel. The first is the studios' foray into aviation, and a clip titled "Speed Test" showed two planes speeding through a barren desert and eventually shooting into space.

The second was described as a suburban fantasy world, filled with non-human characters like trolls and unicorns. It will follow two brothers on a search for their father.

Which animated film are you looking forward to watching the most? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com