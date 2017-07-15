'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2' opens in theaters in 2018

Published 12:30 PM, July 15, 2017

ANAHEIM, USA – Our favorite Disney princesses and at least one Star Wars character will come together in one film, as they appear in the sequel to Wreck It Ralph titled Ralph Breaks The Internet.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 opens in theaters in 2018.

The news was announced on Friday, July 14 (Saturday, July 15, Manila), during the Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios panel at D 23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The voices behind the Disney princesses – Mandy Moore, Jodi Benson, Paige O'Hara, Linda Larkin, Irene Bedard, and Anika Noni Rose, Auli'i Cravalho, Kristen Bell, and Kelly Macdonald – appeared at the event. Aside from the Disney princesses, Star Wars character C-3PO also made a cameo appearance in the movie.

Jodi Benson, Paige O'Hara, Linda Larkin, Irene Bedard, Anika Noni Rose are here! They voiced Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocchahontas, & Tiana. — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 14, 2017

Sarah Silverman, who voiced the character of Vanellope in the film, was at the panel as well.

Sarah Silverman, who voices Vanellope in #WreckItRalph, is here! #D23Expo2017 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 14, 2017

At the presentation, a rough clip of Yesss, a new character voiced by Taraji P. Henson, was shown, giving Vanellope and Ralph (John C. Reily) a tour of the internet and discussing with them ohmydisney.com. Inside Oh My Disney, they meet the Disney princesses and other characters making an appearance.

A rough clip of Yesss giving Vanellope and Ralph a tour of the internet is showing! — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 14, 2017

She explains virality to them and then takes them to https://t.co/IfPh53MA3J — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 14, 2017

John Lasseter, Pixar and Walt Disney animation studios chief, said the directors of the film have asked the original voices of the princesses to reprise their roles.

Wreck It Ralph, which was shown in 2012, tells the story of Ralph, an antagonist in a game who was tired of being mistreated. He then tries to earn the respect of everyone by earning a medal. He then finds himself going through an escape pod where he meets new characters and adventures.

The presentation kicked off when Kristen and Josh Gad talked about the upcoming short film Olaf's Frozen Adventure.

The featurette will debut before Pixar's Coco, which hits theaters on November 22, and tells the story of Miguel, an aspiring musician whose Mexican family long ago banned music. – Vernise Tantuco, with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com