IN PHOTOS: Rochelle Pangilinan, Arthur Solinap's romantic prenup
MANILA, Philippines – Nice Print Photography released the prenuptial photos of actress and dancer Rochelle Pangilinan and her fiancé, actor Arthur Solinap. (WATCH: How Arthur Solinap proposed to Rochelle Pangilinan)
The photos showed the couple in their favorite pastimes such as running, playing basketball, and spending time at the beach.
Here a few photos of the couple in other poses, plus some of Rochelle's solo shots.
While the date of their wedding has yet to be announced, the couple are likely to marry in August.
Arthur's cousin, actor Dingdong Dantes posted a short message for Arthur.
"Twenty-four nights to go 'till your big day, Art! We're extremely happy for you and Rochelle," he said.
Rochelle rose to fame as a member of the dance group SexBomb Girls, which performed in the noontime show Eat Bulaga. After the group disbanded, she went on to be an actress, appearing in GMA-7 shows such as Ang Lihim ni Annasandra, Carmela, Amaya, and The Half Sisters. She was also part of the 2016 version of Encantadia, where she played Agane and Andora.
Arthur, who is also in GMA, was a former member of the Abztract Dancers with his cousin, Dingdong. He became famous for playing Muros, one of the guards in 2005's Encantadia. He also appeared in shows such as Atlantika, Ang Lihim ni Annasandra, Ilumina, and Legacy.
Rochelle and Arthur got engaged in February 2016. – Rappler.com