The wedding of Rochelle Pangilinan and Arthur Solinap is set this year

Published 4:35 PM, July 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Nice Print Photography released the prenuptial photos of actress and dancer Rochelle Pangilinan and her fiancé, actor Arthur Solinap. (WATCH: How Arthur Solinap proposed to Rochelle Pangilinan)

The photos showed the couple in their favorite pastimes such as running, playing basketball, and spending time at the beach.

Arthur Solinap and Rochelle Pangilinan Esession A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

Beautiful Art Solinap and Rochelle Pangilinan Esession A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Soon to wed @arthursolinap and @rochellepangilinan A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

Kasama ko sa lahat ng bagay....malapit ko na makasama habang buhay Concept and photo by @niceprintphoto Make up by: @DinoLazaro Hair by: @hairbymarkbaquiran Styled by : @john_paul_dizon A post shared by rochellepangilinan (@rochellepangilinan) on Jul 14, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

Kapag seryoso ka,ako'y natatawa Concept and photo by @niceprintphoto Make up by: @DinoLazaro Hair by: @hairbymarkbaquiran Styled by : @john_paul_dizon A post shared by rochellepangilinan (@rochellepangilinan) on Jul 14, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

Here a few photos of the couple in other poses, plus some of Rochelle's solo shots.

Kahit hindi ako nakatingin,alam ko inlove ka sa kin Concept and photo by @niceprintphoto Make up by: @DinoLazaro Hair by: @hairbymarkbaquiran Styled by : @john_paul_dizon A post shared by rochellepangilinan (@rochellepangilinan) on Jul 14, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

Our beautiful soon to be bride @rochellepangilinan A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Beautiful soon to be bride @rochellepangilinan A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Countdown begins til their BIG DAY Arthur Solinap and Rochelle Pangilinan Esession A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

While the date of their wedding has yet to be announced, the couple are likely to marry in August.

Arthur's cousin, actor Dingdong Dantes posted a short message for Arthur.

"Twenty-four nights to go 'till your big day, Art! We're extremely happy for you and Rochelle," he said.

24 nights to go 'till your big day, Art! We're extremely happy for you and Rochelle. @arthursolinap @rochellepangilinan #ArtRoc A post shared by Dingdong Dantes (@dongdantes) on Jul 14, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

Rochelle rose to fame as a member of the dance group SexBomb Girls, which performed in the noontime show Eat Bulaga. After the group disbanded, she went on to be an actress, appearing in GMA-7 shows such as Ang Lihim ni Annasandra, Carmela, Amaya, and The Half Sisters. She was also part of the 2016 version of Encantadia, where she played Agane and Andora.

Arthur, who is also in GMA, was a former member of the Abztract Dancers with his cousin, Dingdong. He became famous for playing Muros, one of the guards in 2005's Encantadia. He also appeared in shows such as Atlantika, Ang Lihim ni Annasandra, Ilumina, and Legacy.

Rochelle and Arthur got engaged in February 2016. – Rappler.com