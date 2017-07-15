Nikki Gil and husband businessman BJ Albert are expecting their first child

Published 9:53 PM, July 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and singer Nikki Gil is pregnant.

On Saturday, July 15, she posted a photo of her and husband BJ Albert with friends Patty Laurel and family. In the photo, Nikki, who was in a black dress, showed her baby bump.

"Saturday bumming with our fave people plus Theo my love who doesn't love me back.Hahahaha," Nikki wrote.

Saturday bumming with our fave people plus Theo my love who doesn't love me back Hahahaha by @pattylaurel A post shared by Nikki Gil-Albert (@nikkigil) on Jul 15, 2017 at 12:07am PDT

Patty also shared the same photo saying: ""Dear Lord, Sending this for future reference so you can take note early on. Please see attachment (photo of Nikki Albert) as my peg for round 2. Will send more documentation in the coming weeks." GOD: "Noted. Will provide update by Monday." Very formal lang kami mag-usap ni Lord Hahahahahahaaha!!! Our very beautiful friend [Nikki Gil] l got even more beautiful-er-er-er!"

Some of Nikki's showbiz friends such as Carla Abellana, Erich Gonzales, Camille Prats, Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, and Rica Peralejo congratulated Nikki on the good news.

Nikki got married to BJ in November 2015. –Rappler.com