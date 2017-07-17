Here are all the updates on Disney's upcoming live-action movies, including 'A Wrinkle in Time,' 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' and 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Published 8:10 AM, July 17, 2017

ANAHEIM, USA – On day two of the D23 Expo 2017, the audience at Hall D23 went wild as Disney gave updates on their upcoming films, screened exclusive clips and trailers, and announced more movies to come.

Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn gave the opening remarks before Head of Production for Walt Disney Live-action Studios Sean Bailey took over to formally open the discussion inside the convention's main hall.

The Disney live-action films that were discussed at the panel include A Wrinkle in Time, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Mary Poppins, Dumbo, Mulan, and Captain Marvel. There was also news about Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Avengers: Infinity War.

Here's a rundown of what they talked about at the panel.

'A Wrinkle In Time '

Director Ava Duvernay appeared at the panel, along with stars Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Storm Reid. They spoke about what drew them to the movie and revealed a new poster for the film.

The movie's first trailer was also screened. Watch it below!

A Wrinkle In Time will hit cinemas on March 9, 2018.

'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms'



Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley are just some of the stars in the movie, which will be shown on November 2, 2018. An exclusive clip was shown to the audience at the expo, where Clara, the main character, is led to the eponymous 4 realms when she wandered through a mansion in Christmas. The movie is a darker take on the classic, and the visuals were reminiscent of Disney's work on Alice in Wonderland and Beauty and the Beast.

'Mary Poppins Returns'

Director Rob Marshall and star Emily Blunt came onstage at the D23 Expo to talk about the film, which is set during the Great Depression. The film also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dick Van Dyke, and Colin Firth, and Meryl Streep.

'Mulan,' 'Aladdin,' and 'Jungle Cruise'

Disney is currently on pre-production for the live-action version of Mulan and is working on a Jungle Cruise movie starring Dwayne Johnson.

The cast of Aladdin was also announced, with Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Will Smith as the Genie.

'Dumbo'

A live-action movie about the beloved elephant is currently being filmed, with Tim Burton at the helm. The movie stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, and Eva Green.

According to the film's press release, the film follows Holt Farrier (Firth), a former circus star who's life is in disarray after coming back from war. Circus owner Max Medici (DeVito) asks Holt to take care of a baby elephant with oversized ears, the laughingstock of the circus. When Holt's children discover that Dumbo can fly, V.A. Vandevere (Keaton) and an aerial dancer named Colette Marchant (Green) try to make Dumbo a star.

Dumbo is scheduled for release on March 29, 2019.

'The Lion King'

The opening sequence from the live-action movie, where Rafiki holds Simba up on Pride Rock, was shown to the audience at Hall D23. The life-like animals in the movie looked similar to the animals in the live-action The Jungle Book.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

The cast of the film, led by Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, Benicio del Toro, and John Boyega, along with director Rian Johnson, dropped by to give updates about the film, which is scheduled to be released in December.

Behind-the-scenes footage from the movie was also shown, with the late Carrie Fisher saying in the sequence, "[Star Wars] is about family. And that's what's so powerful about it." (WATCH: Behind the scenes of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi')

'Avengers Infinity War'

The film is set to bring together all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and the Black Panther.

Josh Brolin, who plays Thanos in the movie, appeared at the panel. The cast of the film also appeared, including Elizabeth Olsen, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, Anthony Macky, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, and Robert Downey Jr.

The movie will see many of Marvel's character's go up against Thanos. A trailer for the film was shown, but has not yet been released online.

The film is scheduled for release in 2018, in celebration of Marvel Cinematic Universe's 10th year.

Which movie are you most excited to see?