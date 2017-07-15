Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, and Mindy Kaling star in the film, directed by Ava DuVernay

Published 2:55 AM, July 16, 2017

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – The teaser trailer for the film A Wrinkle In Time was released on Friday, July 14, a few minutes after the audience at D23 Expo got to see it.

The film, directed by Ava DuVernay, stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Storm Reid, and Chris Pine, based on the novel by Madeleine L’Engle.

According to the press release, the movie "takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and ultimately, the triumph of love."

The stars also made an appearance at the Expo's panel to talk about the film.

Ava Duvernay says she was attracted to the project bec she saw herself in it. #AWrinkleinTime #D23Expo2017 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 15, 2017

Aside from the teaser, the poster for the film was also unveiled.

A Wrinkle In Time is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 9, 2018. – Rappler.com