The scenes include the final appearance of Carrie Fisher

Published 4:21 AM, July 16, 2017

ANAHEIM, USA – The audience at the D23 Expo got a special treat on Friday, July 14, at the Anaheim Convention Center, when the cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi made a special appearance to give an update on the film.

The cast led by Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Gwendoline Christie greeted the audience along with the other cast members.

A behind-the-scenes video was also previewed to the audience. The clip showed upcoming scenes that involved a lot of explosion, new animals, and General Leia Organa, played by the late Carrie Fisher.

Mark, John, Daisy, and Christie also shared their thoughts about the film.

The clip ended with Carrie saying: "It's about family. And that's what's powerful about it."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits US cinemas on December 15, 2017. – with a report from Vernise L. Tantuco/Rappler.com