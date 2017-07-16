Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith will star in the movie, to be directed by Guy Ritchie

Published 1:50 PM, July 16, 2017

ANAHEIM, USA – Disney has finally found its Aladdin.

The entertainment giant on Saturday, July 15, finally revealed the main cast members of its live-action remake of Aladdin during a panel at the D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Egyptian-Candian actor Mena Massoud will play the titular role of Aladdin, while Naomi Scott is set to play Jasmine.

Will Smith will take on the role of the Genie.

Guy Ritchie, known for films such as Sherlock Holmes, Snatch, and King Arthur : Legend of the Sword will be directing the film.

Disney has yet to announce who will play the role of Jafar. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, filming for the live-action movie will start in August in London.

A relatively newcomer in Hollywood, Mena is part of the Jack Ryan series, starring John Krasinski. Naomi recently appeared as Kimberly in the Power Rangers movie.

On Twitter, Mena said he was excited to take on the role of Aladdin.

"So honored and grateful for the opportunity to help bring this magical story to life once again. Let's get to work!"

Aladdin is the latest film that will be turned into a live-action film, following Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast. Other live-acton films in the pipeline includes Mulan and The Lion King.

The animated feature film debuted in 1992 with the late Robin Williams as the voice of Genie, with Brad Kane and Lea Salonga providing the singing voices of Aladdin and Jasmine. – Rappler.com