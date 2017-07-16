Communications Secretary Martin Andanar confirms that Mendoza, who directed last year's SONA, will be back this year

Published 2:59 PM, July 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Acclaimed filmmaker Brillante Mendoza will be directing President Rodrigo Duterte's second State of the Nation Address later this month.

In an interview on dzMM on Saturday, July 15, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar confirmed that Mendoza, who directed the films such as Ma' Rosa and Kinatay, will helm the program.

"Si director Brillante Mendoza ang muling magdi-drect nito dahil nagpahiwatig naman siya ng interest," Andanar said.

(It's director Brillante Mendoza who will direct again because he expressed interest in doing it.)

Andanar said that Mendoza will make some adjustments after his style was critcized during the 2016 program.

"The director will also adjust some of his shots because alam ko (I know), some of his shots were criticized last year. And let's expect another Brillante Mendoza show, this coming July 24," he said.

Andanar also confirmed that there will be interpreters for foreign guests who will be at the SONA. The program, he said will be finalized within the week.

Mendoza got mixed reviews from his direction of the 2016 SONA, with many watchers saying some of his camera angles did not work well. (READ: Brillante Mendoza's SONA 2016 direction gets mixed reviews)

Mendoza, who won the Best Director award for the film Kinatay in the 2009 Cannes Festival, was recently invited, along with Lav Diaz, to join the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the body that deliberates on the annual Oscars. – Rappler.com