Meet the 8 contestants who will move on to the next round

Published 9:20 PM, July 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The top 8 contestants have been chosen on The Voice Teens.

After the knockout rounds, the top 12 had moved on to the next round – the live shows.

Like the previous live shows, the contestants chose their own songs to perform. Two contestants from each team were chosen through online votes and from the choice of the coach to complete the top 8, who will battle it out in the next round.

Here are the results:

July 16

Team Bamboo

[OUT] Queenie –" Itanong Mo Sa Mga Bata"

[IN, announced by Bamboo] Isabella – "What A Girl Wants"

[IN, first to be saved via online votes] Emarjhun – " It's A Man's World"

Team Sarah

[IN, first to be saved via online votes] Nisha - "All I Ask"

[IN, announced by Sarah] Jona – "Symphony"

[OUT] Ivan – "Pagbigyan Muli"



July 15

Team Sharon

[OUT] Alessandra – "The Way We Were"

[IN, chosen by Sharon] Christy – "Shine"

[IN, via online votes] Jeremy – "How Did You Know"

Team Lea

[IN, via online votes] Mica - "Bridge Over Troubled Water"

[IN, chosen by Lea] Chan – "Overjoyed"

[OUT] Patricia – "Fix You"

Did your bet make it to the next round? Let us know in the comments section! – Rappler.com