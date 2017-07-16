Kendall Jenner, Zac Posen, Nina Garcia, Heidi Klum and more are featured in a funny video hailing the fictional character

Published 10:50 PM, July 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Edna Mode, fashion designer to superheroes – on the big screen, that is – was honored in a hilarious video featuring real-life celebrities from the fashion industry.

On Saturday, July 15, Disney-Pixar released a video with interviews from top fashion models, designers, stylists, and editors, all paying tribute to the diminutive Edna from The Incredibles.

Project Runway judge and top designer Zac Posen described Edna as "the history of fashion."

Model Heidi Klum said that when Edna "made a dress" for her, she knew she had made it as a model.

Zac's co-judge and Marie Claire director Nina Garcia shared that she "saw" Edna during a fashion show in Paris, and that her favorite Edna piece would be the nuclear onesie.

"She's very intimidating," Nina said.

Model Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, loved Edna's bulletproof romper for Jack Jack, son of Mr Incredible and Elastigirl.

"She'a visionary, a giant. Well, not literally; she comes up to my knees," Kendall quipped.

Stylist Rachel Zoe echoed Kendall's sentiments. "Edna's a divisive figure, but at the end of the day, she's a visionary," Rachel said.

The video was shown during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, during an update on Disney's upcoming films, including The Incredibles 2, which is in the works.

A short clip of the upcoming film was also shown, where Jack Jack gets into a battle with a raccoon. Mr Incredible then discovers that his son has a lot of superpowers. – with a report from Vernise L. Tantuco / Rappler.com