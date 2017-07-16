WATCH: Recap of 'Game of Thrones' seasons 1-6 in 5 minutes
MANILA, Philippines – As Game of Thrones fans await the premiere of the first episode of season 7, HBO released a 5-minute video recap, showing highlights from the first 6 seasons.
The video includes the famous line "Winter is coming," epic battles, dragons, and backgrounders of the show's characters. (READ: A 'Game of Thrones' refresher to prepare for season 7)
During season 6, a lot of secrets were unveiled, including the confirmation that Jon Snow was still alive; Cersei Lannister's plot which led not only to a mass murder and the suicide of her son, but also becoming queen; and Daenerys Targaryen leading a team of soldiers to cross the Narrow Sea for Westeros.
Trailers for season 7 have been released with Sansa Stark saying in one trailer: "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies. But the pack survives."
The first episode of Game of Thrones season 7 will air on HBO on July 17. – Rappler.com