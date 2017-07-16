HBO releases a video featuring highlights of the show ahead of the first episode of season 7

Published 12:00 AM, July 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – As Game of Thrones fans await the premiere of the first episode of season 7, HBO released a 5-minute video recap, showing highlights from the first 6 seasons.

The video includes the famous line "Winter is coming," epic battles, dragons, and backgrounders of the show's characters. (READ: A 'Game of Thrones' refresher to prepare for season 7)

During season 6, a lot of secrets were unveiled, including the confirmation that Jon Snow was still alive; Cersei Lannister's plot which led not only to a mass murder and the suicide of her son, but also becoming queen; and Daenerys Targaryen leading a team of soldiers to cross the Narrow Sea for Westeros.

Trailers for season 7 have been released with Sansa Stark saying in one trailer: "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies. But the pack survives."

The first episode of Game of Thrones season 7 will air on HBO on July 17. – Rappler.com