Published 7:25 AM, July 17, 2017

ANAHEIM, USA – After Disney announced its cast for the upcoming live-action Aladdin movie, fans have been given another exciting update on the film: Disney Legend Alan Menken is set to compose its music with La La Land lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. (READ: Disney announces cast for 'Aladdin' live-action film)

Alan himself told fans the news after his concert at the D23 Expo 2017 on Sunday, July 16.

"For the new songs in the live-action Aladdin, my lyricists are the amazing young talents who this year won the Oscar for La La Land and the Tony for Dear Evan Hansen, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul," Alan told the cheering crowd at D23 Expo's Hall D23.

Alan, who composed the music on several Disney films including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and the animated Aladdin, is also working on the music for the live-action The Little Mermaid movie with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. (WATCH: Lea Salonga, Brad Kane sing 'A Whole New World' at 'Aladdin' cast reunion)

Benj and Justin, known together as Pasek and Paul, wrote the lyrics for Damien Chazelle's La La Land with composer Justin Hurwitz. The film won Best Original Song at the 2017 Oscars with "City of Stars."

Pasek and Paul won Best Original Score at the 2017 Tony Awards for Dear Evan Hansen. – Rappler.com