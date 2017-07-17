Ed makes a cameo as a Lannister soldier on the hit show

Published 4:50 PM, July 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Season 7 of Game of Thrones premiered in Asia on Monday, July 17, with a cameo by singer Ed Sheeran in the episode titled "Dragonstone."

Ed appeared as a Lannister soldier shown singing during a campfire. His voice caught the attention of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), who joined the group.

To celebrate his appearance on the show, Ed posted photos taken during the filming of the episode.

"Throwback to the time I was a Lannister," he wrote.

In March, the show's producers Dan Weiss and David Benioff confirmed that the "Shape of You" singer would appear on the show, during the South by Southwest Film Festival held in Austin, Texas. (READ: Ed Sheeran to guest star in 'Game of Thrones' season 7)

The producers said they had always wanted to get Ed for the show, since he's a favorite of Maisie.

Ed is not the first musician to appear on Game of Thrones. Past musical artists who have made special appearances include Sigur Ros, Will Champion of Coldplay, Gary Lightbody from Snow Patrol, and Mastodon. – Rappler.com