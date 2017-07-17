'Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself,' Aaron tweets after the arrest

Published 9:44 PM, July 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Aaron Carter took to Twitter to address his arrest for drunk driving and alleged possession of marijuana on Sunday, July 16.

Police told CNN that they arrested Aaron on July 15 in Habersham County, Georgia. According to a report from People, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Aaron was charged with driving under the influence, and carrying less than an ounce of marijuana and drug related objects.

On Twitter, Aaron posted a statement, clarifying that he was traveling for the promotions of his new single "Sooner or Later" and decided to have his tire changed in an Auto Zone in Cornelia. While getting his tire fixed, he was arrested by the police and also reportedly revoked his right to have a lawyer. The statment also said that Aaron has a medical license for marijuana due to his anxiety problem.

He also said that he and girlfriend Madison Parker will continue their travels and apologized for the inconvenience that the incident has caused.

"Thank you ALL for your prayers & well wishes. I am so sorry to all my fans that I missed. The truth will come out! Read my statement here," he said."

Thank you ALL for your prayers & well wishes. I am so sorry to all my fans that I missed. The truth will come out! Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/XaiKqUeXxh — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

He also rebuffed the stamtents of his brother Nick saying: " If my own blood (Nick) truly cares about my well-being, why wouldn't he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him a public forum? That's not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down.I love my family despite it through thick and thin."

Nick earlier tweeted his support for his brother after hearing the news.

"To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better," he said, adding " Family isn't always easy,be we're all here for you."

To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

Family isn't always easy,be we're all here for you. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

In another tweet after the report, Aaron said: "Walk away from gossip and verbal defamation. Speak only the good you know of other people and encourage others to do the same.

"Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself," he said.

Walk away from gossip and verbal defamation. Speak only the good you know of other people and encourage others to do the same. pic.twitter.com/XDFuPUkTfS — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

In a tweet that he has since deleted, Aaron said he does not need t explain himself. saying that he uses drugs was very painful.

“To be honest I don’t owe people explanations, although I must say, your words are powerful, the accusations of me being on heavy drugs hurts.”

He later posted his final thoughts on the issue and a drawing he said the late King of Pop Michael Jackson gave him.

"As I lay restless I remember this moment that happened at Wango Tango this spring. "My mentor/friend Michael Jackson left this for me to have one day and many thanks to Raffles for gifting this to me at a much needed time. Looking back at my life, these words hold so much more weight today than they ever have. Thank you for all of your gifts and most importantly the gift of music and love. I miss you immensely MJ.”

Final thoughts before I final get some sleep... pic.twitter.com/lPmz2UGMnD — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

Aaron rose to fame in the late '90's and early 2000's with hit songs such as "Crush on You," "I Want Candy," and more. He also appeared with his siblings in a reality show called House of Carters, which aired in 2006. – Rappler.com