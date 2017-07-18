Ed is set to star in 'The Simpsons' episode 'Haw-Haw Land'

Published 12:43 PM, July 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It seems Ed Sheeran is on a roll with his TV guestings. After appearing as a Lannister soldier on Game of Thrones season 7, Ed is set to appear on The Simpsons.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the "Shape of You" singer will guest star on the episode called "Ha-Haw Land," where his character will be called Brendan and Lisa will develop a crush on him.

Your exclusive first look at #EdSheeran on #TheSimpsons has arrived! Following his #GameOfThrones appearance, the British pop star will voice a musician on the animated comedy.

Producer Al Jean told Entertainment Weekly: "He keeps alternating [between], ‘You’re not that great, but you could be fantastic,’ and she keeps falling for him because of his talent.”

Of course, Milhouse, the guy who has a crush on Lisa is not happy with this development.

Ed's appearance was made possible when another one of the show's producers, Mike Scully, found out he was a fan of the show. Al said that they had a perfect role for him.

“So we said, ‘Oh, great, we’ll have him do this!’ And we recorded him over the phone from England,” Al said.

On Instagram, Ed posted" "This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on."

This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x

The year 2017 has been a busy one for Ed. He released his new album Divide, appeared on Game of Thrones, and is currently on tour for his album Divide, with a stop in Manila on November 7.

The 29th season of The Simpsons premieres in October. – Rappler.com