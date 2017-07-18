The international touring cast is joined by local performers who are playing the Von Trapp kids

Published 6:24 PM, July 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The hills came alive in Manila on Tuesday, July 18, as the cast of the London West End production of The Sound of Music sang the musical's title song.

The Sound of Music unfolds in Austria just before World War II. It tells the true story of Maria, a young novice who is sent to the home of the stern Captain Von Trapp to become the governess of his 7 unruly children. Through music, Maria changes the lives of the Von Trapp family, and eventually becomes part of it, marrying the Captain and becoming the children's mother.

The musical was written by legendary music-and-lyrics team Rodgers and Hammerstein, who created hits such as "My Favorite Things", "Do-Re-Mi", and "Sixteen Going On Seventeen."

South African theater star Carmen Pretorius, who plays Maria, sang alongside 16 of the 18 young local talents that have been cast to play the Von Trapp children, Friedrich, Louisa, Brigitta, Kurt, Marta, and Gretl.

Even without costumes and a set, the cast was able to bring the story of the well-loved musical to life as they sang the reprise of "The Sound of Music."

The performance was the first time that the cast sang together in front of an audience. The kids, who were cast out of 400 auditioners from all over the country, met their on-stage governess/mother only a few days earlier, when Pretorius flew in to surprise the newly-cast young actors at their rehearsals.

At a press conference, Pretorius gave advice to her young co-stars: "Always watch and learn. Learn from them, soak it all up like a sponge. Those are valuable moments, no one can teach you that in a textbook or at school."

"Never forget your passion for what you do," she added. "Don't forget that it's supposed to be fun. Find the magic in every single minute."

Pretorius shared that performing and working with young actors is a special experience.

"Kids bring an incredible authenticity and openness to the experience. It's just raw and genuine, and I think that is something that we always treasure as the adult cast. They bring inspiration and they bring fun," she said.

The children – ranging in age from 6 to 13 – said that they are most looking forward to performing "Do-Re-Mi," a pivotal song in the movie where Maria teaches the children to sing.

Pretorius said that she is also looking forward to singing "Do-Re-Mi," as well as "The Sound of Music."

Many big names in theater had their start playing the Von Trapp kids. Monique Wilson and Lea Salonga – who have both gone on to perform on Broadway and the West End – once played Marta and Brigitta respectively in a 1980 production of the musical by Repertory Philippines.

The Sound of Music opens at the Theatre at Solaire on September 27, 2017. It will run until October 15. Tickets are now available on TicketWorld. – Rappler.com