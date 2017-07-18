Pia talks about her preparations for the movie

Published 4:59 PM, July 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Pia Wurtzbach said she's attending acting workshops to prepare for her movie with Vice Ganda and Daniel Padilla for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Pia told reporters on Monday, July 17 that she personally asked ABS-CBN for these workshops. "Yes, I've been taking acting workshops again just for refresher. So I want to be prepared. And this is something I requested from ABS-CBN also. And they fitted the harness already, so sigurado naman na (I'm so sure) they will take care of me," she said.

Pia will play a superhero alongside the two, though they have yet to start filming.

"I still don't have a lot of updates, but definitely it was announced that it's an MMFF movie and I can't reveal much yet because I want it to be a surprise."

Miss Universe manager's visit

Pia's Miss Universe manager Esther Swan was recently in town to pay her a visit and one of the photos she posted was of her holding 5 peach mango pies from Jollibee.

Reunited!!!! @jollibee #manila #foodporn #heaven #mylifemytravel A post shared by Esther Swan (@swanbirdnyc) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

When asked about the photo, Pia said that it was one of Esther's favorites. She also shared that back when she was based in New York, the Miss Universe staff would tease her by calling her Jollibee.

"Na miss niya [Esther] kasi. Kasi ang tawag nila sa akin sa Miss Universe, ang biruan nila sa akin doon ay Jollibee. Parang 'oh Jollibee where are you? Jollibee, we need to talk to you. So iyon yung biruan namin and everytime we're here, I would always tell them hey, we have to pass by Jollibee," she said.

(She missed it, because in Miss Universe, they would tease me by calling me Jollibee. Like 'oh Jollibee, where are you? Jollibee we need to talk to you. So that would be our joke with each other. And everytime we're here, I would always tell them hey, we have to pass by Jollibee.)

As for her travels abroad as Miss Universe ambassador, Pia said: "We're still fixing it. My management is still fixing it so I can't reveal anything just yet because hindi pa siya (it's not yet) polished."– Rappler.com