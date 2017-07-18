The independent festival will feature 9 full-length movies and 12 short films

Published 7:55 PM, July 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has announced the lineup of films for the 13th Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival, which will run from August 4 to 13 at the CCP and Ayala Malls cinemas.

Under the theme "See the Big Picture," Cinemalaya 2017 will feature 9 full-length films:

Ang Guro Kong Di Marunong Magbasa (My Teacher Who Doesn’t Know How To Read) by Perry Escaño

Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha (The Family That Doesn't Weep) by Mes de Guzman

Baconaua by Joseph Israel Laban

Bagahe (The Baggage) by Zig Dulay

Nabubulok (The Decaying) by Sonny Calvento

Kiko Boksingero by Thop Nazareno

Requited by Nerissa Picadizo

Respeto by Treb Monteras II

Sa Gabing Nanahimik ang mga Kuliglig by Iar Lionel Benjamin Arondaing

This year's Cinemalaya will also showcase 12 short films instead of 10, a first in the festival's history. The short films include:

Aliens Ata (Maybe Aliens) by Karl Glenn Barit

Bawod (Bent) by TM Malones

Fatima Marie Torres and the Invasion of Space Shuttle Pinas 25 by Carlo Francisco Manatad

Hilom (Still) by PR Patindol

Islabodan (Free Men) by Juan Carlo Tarobal

Juana and the Sacred Shores by Antonne Santiago

Lola Loleng (Grandma Loleng) by Jean Cheryl Tagyamon

Manong ng Pa-aling (Man of Pa-Aling) by E del Mundo

Maria by Jaime Habac Jr

Nakauwi Na by Marvin Cabangunay and Jaynus Olaivar

Nakaw by Arvin Belarmino and Noel Escondo

Sorry For The Inconvenience by Carl Adrian Chavez

The full-length and short films will be competing for several major awards, including Best Film and Best Direction. The winners will be decided by a jury of top filmmakers and industry experts, and awarded in a ceremony on August 13, at the CCP Main Theater.

Aside from the competition, the festival will have several other events, including its regular documentary section Panoptika, highlights from local festivals, a special section on independent films, and a showcase of award-winning films from the region.

Cinemalaya will also pay tribute to icons of Philippine film, in particular actress Lolita Rodriguez, who died in 2016, and director Gil Portes, who died just last May.

A film and exhibit retrospective focusing on Rodriguez will include film screenings of Lino Brocka's Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang and Ina, Kapatid, Anak, as well as Mel Chionglo's Lucia.

There will also be a special screening of 3 of Portes' films: Mulanay, Two Funerals, and Mga Munting Tinig.

The 29th Gawad Alternatibo awards will be held during the festival, with pre-selected entries to be screened from August 5 to 7 at the CCP. The Cinemalaya Campus, a series of talks and sessions on the art and craft of filmmaking, is also scheduled. – Rappler.com