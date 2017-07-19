Arci is seeing businessman Anthony Ng

Published 6:44 PM, July 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Arci Muñoz has confirmed that she is dating businessman Anthony Ng, the ex-boyfriend of actress Erich Gonzales.

In an interview with Pep, Arci said that Anthony has been courting her and that they have gone out a couple of times. She also admitted that she returns Anthony's feelings.

“Exemption siya, e. Ayoko na nga munang magpaligaw, kaya lang, exempted siya," Arci said. (He's an exemption. I really am not interested in entertaining suitors right now, but he's an exemption.)

“Sobrang okay na tao, okay yung family… grabe, parang 'di na ako makakahanap ng ganun." (He's really a nice guy, his family is nice... grabe, it's like I won't be able to find anyone else who is like that.)

Arci said that she has not met someone like Anthony, whom she described as "sobrang bait talaga." (A very good person.)

She also addressed the rumors about her and Daniel Matsunaga, who she was linked to while they were on the show I Can Do That. Daniel previously dated Erich, whom he broke up with early this year.

Arci clarified that she and Daniel never had any romantic involvement and that they are just good friends. She added: “Sabi ko nga sa sarili ko, ang reason kung bakit ayoko ng boyfriend na taga-showbiz, kasi ayoko ng ganitong klase ng issue na, ‘Ay, naging girlfriend ni ganito…’ (I told myself, the reason I don't want a boyfriend in showbiz is because I don't want those kinds of issues, like, 'Ay, she was the girlfriend of whoever...)

“Well, I have nothing against that, pero ako lang naman, sa sarili ko, 'yun ang medyo iniiwasan ko (but for me, just for myself, that's what I'm trying to avoid.)

“Kaya nga lang, ito, nagkataon (But in this case, it just happened),” she said.

Arci was previously in relationship with musician Badi del Rosario, who is the son of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei. – Rappler.com