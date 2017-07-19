Reports of the actress' pregnancy are all over the internet, but the ‘Wrinkle in Time’ star is keeping mum

Published 1:43 PM, July 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Mindy Kaling is reportedly pregnant with her first child, various reports say, though the actress and author has yet to confirm the news.

According to People, Kaling, who is starring in the upcoming film adaptation of A Wrinkle In Time, is expecting her first child later this year and has not yet revealed the father of her baby. Kaling’s representatives reportedly declined to comment.

Another report on E! News said that the pregnancy was “an unexpected surprise.”

Kaling was recently seen stepping out on the red carpet with her Wrinkle in Time co-stars at the D23 Expo, only a few days before news of her rumored pregnancy broke.

The actress also just started filming the final season of her show The Mindy Project, where she plays Mindy Lahiri, an OB/GYN who attempts to navigate the crazy dating scene in New York City. The character unexpectedly gets pregnant in the 3rd season of the show, and eventually gives birth to a son. – Rappler.com