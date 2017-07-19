The 9-year-old singer's performance sent her straight to the next round of America's Got Talent

Published 9:18 PM, July 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Nine-year-old Filipino-American singer Angelica Hale delivered a showstopping performance on the July 18 episode of America’s Got Talent, earning her the coveted Golden Buzzer from guest judge Chris Hardwick.

The Golden Buzzer means she automatically advances to the next round of the competition, the live shows.

For her performance, Angelica sang Alicia Keys' “Girl on Fire” – a song that seemed only appropriate as she belted out the R&B ballad.

Her powerful vocals visibly impressed the judging panel, which includes Chris, as well as stand-up comedian Howie Mandel, former Spice Girls member Mel B, supermodel Heidi Klum, and producer Simon Cowell.

At the end of Angelica's performance, Hardwick hit the buzzer hard saying, “Angelica, I feel like you’re the chosen one."

“My heart was thumping out of my chest. When the golden confetti popped, all the breath was stolen out of me,” Angelica said in an interview after the show.

Angelica first caught the attention of judges and audiences alike when she sang Andra Day’s “Rise Up” for her audition. Prior to the show, the young singer performed across the U.S for various charity events. She is also a survivor, beating life-threatening sepsis at age 4. – Rappler.com