Lea says Isabela went through the audition process. She also tells the teen contestants to start getting used to criticism.

Published 6:05 PM, July 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Broadway star and The Voice Teens coach Lea Salonga came to the defense of semi-finalist Isabela "Lala" Vinzon, who has been criticized and bashed online in making it to the next round of the show.

Isabela is the daughter of actor Roi Vinzon.

On Twitter, Isabela posted screenshots of some of the criticism, saying, "Bilang isang anak, nasasaktan akong makita si mama na umiiyak dahil dito pumila po ako at nagpainit para makapag audition."

(As a daughter, I'm hurt when I see mama crying because I lined up and endured the heat just to audition.)

In a series of tweets dated July 17, Lea said that all the aspirants including Isabela went through the screening process, including lining up.

"Lala went through what all the teens went through, and if she didn't have what it takes, no one would've turned. We had no idea who she was," she tweeted.

She also said that were some actors and kids of actors who auditioned in the show but never got in.

"Merong mga artista o anak ng artista na nag-audition para sa The Voice. Kung hindi magaling, walang iikot. Ganoon kasimple. #StopTheHate." (There were actors and kids of actors who auditioned for The Voice. If they are not good, no one will turn. It's that simple.)

Lea suggested to the teen semifinalists to prepare for themselves for the barrage of critcism that will come their way and has a short message for the bashers.

"My advice to our teens: start growing those thick skins. You're all going to need them. At sa mga (And to the) haters, #AsinPaMore."

She also posted a screengrab of her conversation with actor Aga Muhlach about Lala.

Isabela, who is part of Team Bamboo was chosen as one of the Top 8 along with teammate Emarjhun de Guzman, who will battle it out in the next round. – Rappler.com