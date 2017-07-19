The YouTube comedian, whose real name is Marco Antonio Ho, is now one of the 30 MTRCB board members

Published 7:21 AM, July 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Comedian Marco Antonio Ho, known by his screen name Bogart the Explorer, has been appointed as board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB). President Duterte made the appointment on July 12.

According to Presidential Decree number 1986, which created the MTRCB, the president must appoint the board's chairman, vice-chairman, and all 30 members. As of writing, there are 29 members listed on the MTRCB's website, making Ho the 30th member of the board.

The decree also states that members of the board must be multi-sectoral, provided that 5 members must be licensed lawyers, and that at least 15 may be members of the movie and television industry.

As it is, Ho is only one among the many entertainers who are part of the MTRCB board, which also includes another YouTube star James Ronald Macasero (screen name Moymoy Palaboy), musicians Luke Mejares and Paolo Santos, and actor Dennis Padilla.

Mejares and Macasero were appointed in January, Santos was appointed in March, and Padilla, whose real name is Dennis Baldivia, was appointed in June.

Ho rose to fame on YouTube as Bogart the Explorer, a character that parodies the late Australian nature show host Steve Irwin. He hails from the same city as President Duterte, and currently co-hosts the travel show Lakbai with Duterte’s son Baste.

Ho’s term will last until September 30. – Rappler.com