The duo reunite as Awra Briguela’s parents in 'Wansapanataym Presents: Amazing Ving'

Published 7:30 PM, July 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Roderick Paulate and Carmi Martin are back together on television, this time playing the parents of child star Awra Briguela in Wansapanataym Presents: Amazing Ving.

One of the most well-loved tandems on televisions, Dick – as Roderick is called in showbiz – and Carmi became famous names on TV with the show Tonight with Dick and Carmi in 1988. This was followed by another show, the sitcom Abangan Ang Susunod na Kabanata in 1991.

At the press conference for Amazing Ving on Thursday, July 20, the pair was asked how they feel about working together again onscreen.

"Very excited,” Roderick said. “Very excited kaming dalawa na magkita. Una, 'yung concept. Nung una nila akong kinausap, maganda. Tapos si Carmi, kasama pa and excited kami makasama si Awra kasi first time, masaya. Minsan kahit gabi na kami natatapos, nagkukuwentuhan, reminiscing."

(We're both very excited to see each other. First, the concept. When they first talked to me about, I thought it was a good concept. Plus Carmi is part of it and we're excited to work with Awra because it's our first time, a lot of fun. Sometimes, even if we finished late at night, we just chat, reminiscing.)

Carmi, for her part, said that even if she's doing projects by herself, the clamor for their tandem is still there.

"Nakakatuwa kasi minsan 'pag gumagawa ako ng soap as Carmi Martin, iba 'yung impact ng Dick and Carmi 'pag nagsama. Talagang maraming nagre-react kahit sa social media. And siyempre, 'pag kasama ko si Dick, sobrang relaxed. Siyempre, napaka challenging because ang galing-galing niya as an actor – drama or mapa-comedy. So nachachallenge din ako," she said.

(It's very elating because when I do a soap as Carmi Martin, the impact of Dick and Carmi is different when we're together. There are so many who react to it, especially on social media. And of course, when I'm with Dick, it's very relaxing. Of course it's very challenging because he's a good actor – whether drama or comedy. So I'm also challenged as well.)

For Roderick, the show serve as a great comeback after doing the gameshow The Singing Bee. He said he's very grateful that Dreamscape, the production behind the show, waited for him, despite scheduling issues.

"Natutuwa lang ako na Deo [Edrinal, head of Dreamscape] did not give up on me. Kasi medyo may problema sa schedule. And nung ginawa ito, I was leaving for abroad na may trabahong official. So parang feeling ko, naku sayang kasi ang ganda nung role na gagawin. Pero natuwa ako na nung pag-announce nung pag-uwi ko na no, Deo will wait for you in doing this with Awra," he said.

(I'm really happy that Deo [Edrinal, head of Dreamscape] did not give up on me. Because there were some problems with scheduling. And when I was doing this, I was leaving for abroad for offficial work. I felt anxious because it was really good role. So I was really happy when it was announced when I got home that no, Deo will wait for you in doing this with Awra.)

Although they have worked together and have been good friends, Carmi and Roderick were never linked romantically. A reporter asked if they ever discussed the possibility of being together.

"Hindi, nag-usap nga kami I think last week," Carmi said. "Sabi ko sa kanya 'ano Dick, ikaw ba may plano pa mag-asawa?' kasi pareho kaming single."

(We actually talked about it last week. I told him 'So Dick, do you still have plans to get married?' Because both of us are single.)

"Sabi niya sa akin, Gusto mo, tayo na lang dalawa (He told me, 'If you like, why not the two of us)?" she jolked.

Roderick added, "Di' kasi naghihintay kaming tape namin na medyo nagkuwentuhan ng kaunti (No, because we were waiting for our taping and then started talking a bit)."

Carmi said in jest, "Hindi ko masasagot ang tadhana. Kung tatangapin niya ang 4 ko na aso (I can't answer what destiny has in store for me. If he will accept my 4 dogs)."

To which, Roderick replied, "Ako naman ang takot sa aso (I'm afraid of dogs)."

Turning serious, Carmi said that she's fulfilled with her life as a single woman and Roderick said he's happy as well.

"It's difficult kasi sometimes 'pag masyado nang matagal, tapos naging comfortable ka alone, parang minsan nasasanay ka na mag-isa. Tapos okay naman lahat; you're okay. And then minsan hindi mo hinahanap 'yung kulang from other people kasi you're whole," he said.

(It's difficult because sometimes, when you've lived alone for such a long time, and then you get comfortable alone, sometimes you feel you're already used to being alone. And everything's okay; you're okay. And there are times when you don't look for other people to fill the void because you're whole.)

"So ang akin lang doon is tingnan natin (For me, let'sjust see). Thy will be done," Roderick said, adding he leaves it up to God.

Carmi added: "Parati kong sinasabi na sa interviews na ayoko na mag-asawa. Happy na ako ngayon at saka maganda na medyo nai-declare ko na I feel complete and happy with the Lord. Kaysa naghahanap pa na medyo hindi nakakaset ng good example.

(I always say in interviews that I really don't want to get married anymore. I'm very happy now and it's nice to declare now that I feel complete and happy with the Lord. It's better than to look for someone; it might not set a good example.)

"Pero sabi nga ni (But as) Dick [said], thy will be done. You'll never really know what will happen. But right now, what we know is we love each other so much, and we respect each other so much as a friend," Carmi said.

In a separate interview with reporters after the press conference, Roderick was asked if he's open to doing other shows. Aside from the Amazing Ving, he serves as Councilor for District 2 of Quezon City.

"Alam mo kasi umiikot lang naman. Ako sana ha, gusto ko 'yung sitcom. Of course I'll be honest, namimiss ko talaga yung tandem namin ni Aga [Muhlach]. Hindi naman sa ano pero parang hindi maulit. Lagi kong sinasabi na puwede sa show pero hindi maulit tandem namin ni Aga na 'P're, ano ba, p're,' parang ganoon," he said, recalling that "manly" he used to address Aga in the sitcom, Oki Doki Doc.

(You know it really just goes around. For me, I would really like to do a sitcom. Of course I'll be honest, I miss the tandem Aga [Muhlach] and I had. It's not like [I'm bragging] but no one could duplicate it. I always say it's for a show but the tandem Aga and I will never be repeated – 'Dude, what's up, dude.' Something like that.)

Aga and Roderick starred in the shows Oki Doki Doc and That's My Doc on ABS-CBN.

When asked if he's opened to doing gay characters, which made him popular with the masses, Roderick said: Kung comedy naman puwede naman siguro (If it's comedy, I'm open to it.)"

Wansapanataym Presents: Amazing Ving airs on Sunday, July 23. – Rappler.com