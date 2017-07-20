(UPDATED) Christian Bables and Paolo Ballesteros win Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor for their roles in 'Die Beautiful.' See who else won, here!

Published 11:52 PM, July 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Women of the Weeping River came out on top at the Gawad Urian Awards 2017, raking in 6 major awards including Best Picture at the ceremony held at ABS-CBN on Thursday, July 20.

Women of the Weeping River director Sheron Dayoc was named Best Director for the film.

"For the longest time, limited yung stories about Mindanao (stories about Mindanao) were limited," said Sheron in an interview after the awarding ceremony. "I think with this kind of story, a lot of people will better understand what most Filipinos from Mindanao are experiencing. It’s beyond what we see on TV, wars, hatred. At the end of the day, there are people’s lives na nawawalan ng (that have lost a) future, there are people who dreamt."

He further explained that he was encouraged to learn more about the blood feud in Mindanao because he grew up there – Women of the Weeping River follows a widow who wants to avenge her husband's death in the midst of a blood feud.

Sheron will begin filming his next movie late this year or early next year. "I think it will be my last Mindanao film," he said.

Meanwhile, Paolo Ballesteros was named Best Actor for his role in Die Beautiful, and Hasmine Kilip was named Best Actress for her performance in Pamilya Ordinaryo.

Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos-Recto was also honored with the Natatanging Gawad Urian award.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture

Pamilya Ordinaryo

Paglipay

Ang Babaeng Humayo

WINNER: Women of the Weeping River

Ma'Rosa

Baboy Halas

Best Director

Brilliante Mendoza, Ma' Rosa

Eduardo W. Roy, Jr., Pamilya Ordinaryo

Zig Madamba Dulay, Paglipay

Lav Diaz, Ang Babaeng Humayo

Bagane Fiola, Baboy Halas

Paolo Villaluna, Pauwi Na

Avid Liongoren, Saving Sally

WINNER: Sheron Dayoc, Women of the Weeping River

Lemuel Lorca, Ned's Project

Best Actor

Tommy Abuel, Dagsin

Bembol Roco, Pauwi Na

Garry Cabalic, Paglipay

Khalil Ramos, 2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten

WINNER: Paolo Ballesteros, Die Beautiful

Ronwaldo Martin, Pamilya Ordinaryo

Pepe Smith, Singing in Graveyards

Best Actress

Nora Aunor, Hinulid

Laila Ulao, Women of the Weeping River

Jaclyn Jose, Ma Rosa

Cherry Pie Picache, Pauwi Na

Ai Ai delas Alas, Area

Charo Santos, Ang Babaeng Humayo

Elizabeth Oropesa, MRS

Irma Adlawan, ORO

WINNER: Hasmine Kilip, Pamilya Ordinaryo

Angeli Bayani, Ned's Project

Supporting Actor

Taha Daranda, Women of the Weeping River

WINNER: Christian Bables, Die Beautiful

Jess Mendoza, Hinulid

John Lloyd Cruz, Ang Babaeng Humayo

Nonie Buencamino, Ang Babaeng Humayo

Julio Diaz, Ma Rosa

Supporting Actress

Rhed Bustamante, Seklusyon

Barbie Forteza, Tuos

WINNER: Sharifa Pearlsia Ali-Dans, Women of the Weeping River

Anna Luna, Paglipay

Joan Dela Cruz, Paglipay

Lui Manansala, Ned's Project

Lotlot de Leon, MRS

Meryll Soriano, Pauwi Na

Janine Gutierrez, Dagsin

Mariam Zimadar Haji Caranay Raper, Women of the Weeping River

Screenplay

Ned's Project, John Bedia

Pauwi Na, Paolo Villaluna and Ellen Ramos

WINNER: Women of the Weeping River, Sheron Dayoc

Paglipay, Zig Madamba Dulay

Ma Rosa, Troy Espiritu

Patay na si Jesus, Fatrick Tabada

Ang Babaeng Humayo, Lav Diaz

Pamilya Ordinaryo, Eduardo Roy, Jr.

Cinematography

WINNER: Women of the Weeping River, Rommel Sales

Ang Babaeng Humayo, Lav Diaz

Ma Rosa, Odyssey Flores

Paglipay, Albert Banzon

Pamilya Ordinaryo, Albert Banzon

Baboy Halas, Raphael Meting & Mark Limbaga

Tuos, Mycko David

Production Design

Ma Rosa, Dante Mendoza

Die Beautiful, Angel Diesta

Ned's Project, John Paul Sapitula

Women of the Weeping River, Harley Alcasid

Pamilya Ordinaryo, Harley Alcasid

Paglipay, Aped Santos

Saving Sally, Erik Manalo & Rommel Laquian, and Rocketsheep Studio

Hinulid, Ryan Cuatrona & Celine Belino

Baboy Halas, Joel Geolamen

Editing

WINNER: Women of the Weeping River, Carlo Francisco Manatad

Ma Rosa, Diego Marx Dobles

Pauwi Na, Ellen Ramo & Paolo Villaluna

Ang Babaeng Humayo, Lav Diaz

Pamilya Ordinaryo, Carlo Francisco Manatad

Paglipay, Zig Madamba Dulay

Die Beautiful, Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino

Music

Paglipay, Gian Gianan

Women of the Weeping River, Kit Mendoza

Saving Sally, Pablo Pico

Pauwi Na, Pike Ramirez, Paolo Villaluna & Veena Ramirez

WINNER: Tuos, Jema Pamintuan

Sound

WINNER: Hinulid, Mark Laccay

Women of the Weeping River, Albert Michael Idioma & Immanuel Verona

Ang Babaeng Humayo, Corinne De San Jose, Mark Locsin & Che Villanueva

Pamilya Ordinaryo, Albert Michael Idioma & Emmanuel Verona

Ma Rosa, Albert Michael Idioma

Paglipay, Andrew Milallos

Baboy Halas, Willie Apa, Jr. & Charlie Daclan

Short Film

Entre Medio Del Fin (In The Middle of an End), Ryanne Murcia

Fish Out Of Water, Mon Garilao

Imago, Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

Mga Bitoon Sa Syudad” (Stars In The City), Jarell Serencio

WINNER: Nakaw, Arvin Kadiboy Belarmino and Noel Escondo

Pektus, Isabel Maria Luz Quesada (best short film and best screenplay

Best Documentary

Forbidden Memory, Gutierrez Mangansakan, II

Forever Bridgeless, Racquel Zaballero-Sanchez and Glenn Ternal

WINNER: Sunday Beauty Queen, Babyruth Villarama-Gutierrez

Natatanging Gawad Urian: Vilma Santos-Recto

– Rappler.com