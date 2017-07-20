FULL LIST: Winners, Gawad Urian Awards 2017
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Women of the Weeping River came out on top at the Gawad Urian Awards 2017, raking in 6 major awards including Best Picture at the ceremony held at ABS-CBN on Thursday, July 20.
Women of the Weeping River director Sheron Dayoc was named Best Director for the film.
"For the longest time, limited yung stories about Mindanao (stories about Mindanao) were limited," said Sheron in an interview after the awarding ceremony. "I think with this kind of story, a lot of people will better understand what most Filipinos from Mindanao are experiencing. It’s beyond what we see on TV, wars, hatred. At the end of the day, there are people’s lives na nawawalan ng (that have lost a) future, there are people who dreamt."
He further explained that he was encouraged to learn more about the blood feud in Mindanao because he grew up there – Women of the Weeping River follows a widow who wants to avenge her husband's death in the midst of a blood feud.
Sheron will begin filming his next movie late this year or early next year. "I think it will be my last Mindanao film," he said.
Meanwhile, Paolo Ballesteros was named Best Actor for his role in Die Beautiful, and Hasmine Kilip was named Best Actress for her performance in Pamilya Ordinaryo.
Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos-Recto was also honored with the Natatanging Gawad Urian award.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Picture
- Pamilya Ordinaryo
- Paglipay
- Ang Babaeng Humayo
- WINNER: Women of the Weeping River
- Ma'Rosa
- Baboy Halas
Best Director
- Brilliante Mendoza, Ma' Rosa
- Eduardo W. Roy, Jr., Pamilya Ordinaryo
- Zig Madamba Dulay, Paglipay
- Lav Diaz, Ang Babaeng Humayo
- Bagane Fiola, Baboy Halas
- Paolo Villaluna, Pauwi Na
- Avid Liongoren, Saving Sally
- WINNER: Sheron Dayoc, Women of the Weeping River
- Lemuel Lorca, Ned's Project
Best Actor
- Tommy Abuel, Dagsin
- Bembol Roco, Pauwi Na
- Garry Cabalic, Paglipay
- Khalil Ramos, 2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten
- WINNER: Paolo Ballesteros, Die Beautiful
- Ronwaldo Martin, Pamilya Ordinaryo
- Pepe Smith, Singing in Graveyards
Best Actress
- Nora Aunor, Hinulid
- Laila Ulao, Women of the Weeping River
- Jaclyn Jose, Ma Rosa
- Cherry Pie Picache, Pauwi Na
- Ai Ai delas Alas, Area
- Charo Santos, Ang Babaeng Humayo
- Elizabeth Oropesa, MRS
- Irma Adlawan, ORO
- WINNER: Hasmine Kilip, Pamilya Ordinaryo
- Angeli Bayani, Ned's Project
Supporting Actor
- Taha Daranda, Women of the Weeping River
- WINNER: Christian Bables, Die Beautiful
- Jess Mendoza, Hinulid
- John Lloyd Cruz, Ang Babaeng Humayo
- Nonie Buencamino, Ang Babaeng Humayo
- Julio Diaz, Ma Rosa
Supporting Actress
- Rhed Bustamante, Seklusyon
- Barbie Forteza, Tuos
- WINNER: Sharifa Pearlsia Ali-Dans, Women of the Weeping River
- Anna Luna, Paglipay
- Joan Dela Cruz, Paglipay
- Lui Manansala, Ned's Project
- Lotlot de Leon, MRS
- Meryll Soriano, Pauwi Na
- Janine Gutierrez, Dagsin
- Mariam Zimadar Haji Caranay Raper, Women of the Weeping River
Screenplay
- Ned's Project, John Bedia
- Pauwi Na, Paolo Villaluna and Ellen Ramos
- WINNER: Women of the Weeping River, Sheron Dayoc
- Paglipay, Zig Madamba Dulay
- Ma Rosa, Troy Espiritu
- Patay na si Jesus, Fatrick Tabada
- Ang Babaeng Humayo, Lav Diaz
- Pamilya Ordinaryo, Eduardo Roy, Jr.
Cinematography
- WINNER: Women of the Weeping River, Rommel Sales
- Ang Babaeng Humayo, Lav Diaz
- Ma Rosa, Odyssey Flores
- Paglipay, Albert Banzon
- Pamilya Ordinaryo, Albert Banzon
- Baboy Halas, Raphael Meting & Mark Limbaga
- Tuos, Mycko David
Production Design
- Ma Rosa, Dante Mendoza
- Die Beautiful, Angel Diesta
- Ned's Project, John Paul Sapitula
- Women of the Weeping River, Harley Alcasid
- Pamilya Ordinaryo, Harley Alcasid
- Paglipay, Aped Santos
- Saving Sally, Erik Manalo & Rommel Laquian, and Rocketsheep Studio
- Hinulid, Ryan Cuatrona & Celine Belino
- Baboy Halas, Joel Geolamen
Editing
- WINNER: Women of the Weeping River, Carlo Francisco Manatad
- Ma Rosa, Diego Marx Dobles
- Pauwi Na, Ellen Ramo & Paolo Villaluna
- Ang Babaeng Humayo, Lav Diaz
- Pamilya Ordinaryo, Carlo Francisco Manatad
- Paglipay, Zig Madamba Dulay
- Die Beautiful, Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino
Music
- Paglipay, Gian Gianan
- Women of the Weeping River, Kit Mendoza
- Saving Sally, Pablo Pico
- Pauwi Na, Pike Ramirez, Paolo Villaluna & Veena Ramirez
- WINNER: Tuos, Jema Pamintuan
Sound
- WINNER: Hinulid, Mark Laccay
- Women of the Weeping River, Albert Michael Idioma & Immanuel Verona
- Ang Babaeng Humayo, Corinne De San Jose, Mark Locsin & Che Villanueva
- Pamilya Ordinaryo, Albert Michael Idioma & Emmanuel Verona
- Ma Rosa, Albert Michael Idioma
- Paglipay, Andrew Milallos
- Baboy Halas, Willie Apa, Jr. & Charlie Daclan
Short Film
- Entre Medio Del Fin (In The Middle of an End), Ryanne Murcia
- Fish Out Of Water, Mon Garilao
- Imago, Raymund Ribay Gutierrez
- Mga Bitoon Sa Syudad” (Stars In The City), Jarell Serencio
- WINNER: Nakaw, Arvin Kadiboy Belarmino and Noel Escondo
- Pektus, Isabel Maria Luz Quesada (best short film and best screenplay
Best Documentary
- Forbidden Memory, Gutierrez Mangansakan, II
- Forever Bridgeless, Racquel Zaballero-Sanchez and Glenn Ternal
- WINNER: Sunday Beauty Queen, Babyruth Villarama-Gutierrez
Natatanging Gawad Urian: Vilma Santos-Recto
