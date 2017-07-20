Lea Salonga, Paolo Ballesteros, Charo Santos, Jaclyn Jose, Irma Adlawan, Bembol Roco, and more attend this year's awards

Published 10:19 PM, July 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The stars came together on Thursday, July 20, for the 2017 Gawad Urian Awards at Studio 10 of ABS-CBN.

Celebrities who came to the event include Best Supporting Actor winner Christian Bables and Bembol Roco, who is nominated for best Actor for his role in the movie Pauwi Na.

Actresses Charo Santos-Concio, Jaclyn Jose, Ai-Ai delas Alas, Irma Adlawan, Elizabeth Oropesa, Cherry Pie Picache, and Meryll Soriano also attended the event.

Die Beautiful star Paolo Ballesteros was also spotted, dressed in one of his famous costumes.

Lea Salonga opened the show, while Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino's Tito Valiente gave the opening remarks.

The show was hosted by Butch Francisco, Jodi Sta Maria, and Billy Crawford.

The early part of the show saw Actress Sharifa Pearlsia Ali-Dans winning Best Supporting Actress for Women of the Weeping River, while Christian Bables won Best Supporting Actor his role in Die Beautiful.

– with reports from Amanda Lago/ Rappler.com