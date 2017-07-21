Paolo took home the Best Actor award for his role as a transgender beauty queen

Published 1:44 PM, July 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Paolo Ballesteros stole the show at the 2017 Gawad Urian Awards, not only for his Best Actor win, but also for his striking OOTN.

Paolo, who snuck in just as the ceremony started, first went on stage as a presenter, clad in a jet-black wig, and a full-length velvet column gown.

Later that night, Paolo said that the look was actually inspired by “none other than Kim Kardashian.”

“Kasi akala ko magpa-Paris Hilton 'to eh (I thought [Christian] would be going as Paris Hilton),” he joked, referring to his Die Beautiful co-star Christian Bables.

Paolo took home the Best Actor award that night for his turn as a transgender beauty queen in Die Beautiful. In the film, Paolo’s character dies, and is given a posthumous makeover to look like glamorous female celebrities.

Maraming salamat 40th Gawad URIAN Congratulations to all the winners! #40thGawadUrian #DieBeautiful #bestActorPaMore #ohMyGawd #kimK A post shared by Paolo Ballesteros (@pochoy_29) on Jul 20, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Yihiii #DieBeautiful A post shared by Paolo Ballesteros (@pochoy_29) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Like his character, Paolo is known for his makeup transformations where he paints his face to look like famous stars, including Kim K and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners, Gal Gadot as Wonderwoman, Lady Gaga, Cher, Beyonce, and J.Lo. – Rappler.com