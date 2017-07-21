LOOK: Paolo Ballesteros channels Kim Kardashian at 40th Gawad Urian
MANILA, Philippines – Paolo Ballesteros stole the show at the 2017 Gawad Urian Awards, not only for his Best Actor win, but also for his striking OOTN.
Paolo, who snuck in just as the ceremony started, first went on stage as a presenter, clad in a jet-black wig, and a full-length velvet column gown.
Later that night, Paolo said that the look was actually inspired by “none other than Kim Kardashian.”
“Kasi akala ko magpa-Paris Hilton 'to eh (I thought [Christian] would be going as Paris Hilton),” he joked, referring to his Die Beautiful co-star Christian Bables.
Paolo took home the Best Actor award that night for his turn as a transgender beauty queen in Die Beautiful. In the film, Paolo’s character dies, and is given a posthumous makeover to look like glamorous female celebrities.
Like his character, Paolo is known for his makeup transformations where he paints his face to look like famous stars, including Kim K and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners, Gal Gadot as Wonderwoman, Lady Gaga, Cher, Beyonce, and J.Lo. – Rappler.com