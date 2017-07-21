The veteran director dies due to lung cancer at age 65

Published 11:06 PM, July 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran director Soxie Topacio has died. The news was confirmed by several posts from his friends in the film industry, who paid tribute to Topacio on social media. He was 65.

According to a tweet from News5, the cause of death was lung cancer.

Among the members of the entertainment industry who mourned Topacio online was actress and director Bibeth Orteza, who posted on Facebook, saying “Godspeed, Soxie Topacio.”

Singer Jett Pangan also remembered Topacio online, saying, “I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing.”

Director Joey Javier Reyes responded to the news on Twitter, saying, “Applause for a life well-lived, Soxy Topacio.”

Meanwhile, theater star Lea Salonga posted her condolences on Twitter.

Topacio was a respected director in the theater, film, and TV industry, known for films such as Ded na si Lolo and Impostora. He was also a resident artist of the Philippine Educational Theater Association, and has won several awards for his work. – Rappler.com