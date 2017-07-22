Catch the dance moves and great voices of the Baylor University Men's Choir as they perform the catchy tune

Published 9:40 PM, July 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ryan Cayabyab's "Da Coconut Nut" has gone viral. On Friday, July 21, the Arabic airline Emirates posted a video of the Baylor University Men's Choir performing the song for passengers and crew on a flight.

According to the video, 75 members of the choir were traveling back to Waco, Texas from Kenya and performed the song as a thank you gift for the Emirates staff.

The video was posted on Friday, July 21, and has gotten more than 4 million views as of writing.

"Da Coconut Nut" was popularized by the group Smokey Mountain in the '90s and was one of the group's most popular song. The arrangement has been performed by many choirs in the Philippines and abroad.

The Baylor University Men's Choir is a choir founded in 1895. Baylor University is a Christian college in Texas. – Rappler.com