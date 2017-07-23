FULL LIST: 'The Voice Teens PH' top 4 finalists
MANILA, Philippines – After a tough battle, The Voice Teens Philippines coaches now each have a representative for the show's final rounds.
After narrowing their options down to the top 8, 4 have been chosen based on the coaches' score and the audience votes.
On Saturday, July 22, Lea Salonga and Sarah Geronimo picked their chosen contestants, while Bamboo and Sharon Cuneta announced their picks on Sunday, July 23.
The top 4 will move on to the finals, where one of them will be declared the first winner of the The Voice, teen edition.
Team Sharon
Top 4 finalist: Jeremy Glinoga – "Signs of Times" by Harry Styles
OUT: Christy Lagapa – "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," from Evita
Team Bamboo
Top 4 finalist: Isabela Vinzon – "You and I" by Lady Gaga
OUT: Emarjhun de Guzman – "Butterfly" by Mariah Carey
Team Lea
Top 4 finalist: Mica Becerro – "Loving You" by Minnie Riperton
Out: Chan Millanes – "A Song For You" by Donny Hathaway
Team Sarah
Top 4 finalist: Jona Soquite – "The Greatest Love of All" by Whitney Houston
Out: Nisha Bedaña – "Can't Take That Away from Me" by Mariah Carey
