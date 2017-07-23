Here are the 4 finalists you'll be seeing at the live shows!

Published 9:15 PM, July 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After a tough battle, The Voice Teens Philippines coaches now each have a representative for the show's final rounds.

After narrowing their options down to the top 8, 4 have been chosen based on the coaches' score and the audience votes.

On Saturday, July 22, Lea Salonga and Sarah Geronimo picked their chosen contestants, while Bamboo and Sharon Cuneta announced their picks on Sunday, July 23.

The top 4 will move on to the finals, where one of them will be declared the first winner of the The Voice, teen edition.

Team Sharon

Top 4 finalist: Jeremy Glinoga – "Signs of Times" by Harry Styles

OUT: Christy Lagapa – "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," from Evita

Team Bamboo

Top 4 finalist: Isabela Vinzon – "You and I" by Lady Gaga

OUT: Emarjhun de Guzman – "Butterfly" by Mariah Carey

Team Lea

Top 4 finalist: Mica Becerro – "Loving You" by Minnie Riperton

Out: Chan Millanes – "A Song For You" by Donny Hathaway

Team Sarah

Top 4 finalist: Jona Soquite – "The Greatest Love of All" by Whitney Houston

Out: Nisha Bedaña – "Can't Take That Away from Me" by Mariah Carey

– Rappler.com