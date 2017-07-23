See all the action-packed scenes, plus catch the 5 heroes step up against movie's villain Steppenwolf

Published 12:11 PM, July 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After a first look at the movie in March, Warner Brothers has debuted a second look at the highly anticipated Justice League movie at San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC) 2017.

In the 4-minute clip, released on Saturday, July 22, we see action-packed scenes featuring our 5 heroes: Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, The Flash, and Cyborg. Trouble looms when supervillain Steppenwolf appears and all of them are called to stop him.

Actor J. K Simmons appears as Commissioner Gordon and Jeremy Irons returns as Batman/Bruce Wayne's butler and confidante Alfred.

Justice League opens in theaters this November. – Rappler.com