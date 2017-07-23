WATCH: New 'Justice League' trailer debuts at SDCC 2017
MANILA, Philippines – After a first look at the movie in March, Warner Brothers has debuted a second look at the highly anticipated Justice League movie at San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC) 2017.
In the 4-minute clip, released on Saturday, July 22, we see action-packed scenes featuring our 5 heroes: Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, The Flash, and Cyborg. Trouble looms when supervillain Steppenwolf appears and all of them are called to stop him.
Actor J. K Simmons appears as Commissioner Gordon and Jeremy Irons returns as Batman/Bruce Wayne's butler and confidante Alfred.
Justice League opens in theaters this November. – Rappler.com