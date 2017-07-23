The two are are joined by Valkyrie and the Hulk in stopping Hela, the goddess of death from creating more destruction

Published 1:38 PM, July 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The full trailer for Thor: Ragnarok was released on Saturday, July 22, at the San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC) 2017.

In the clip, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Bruce Banner aka the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are seen talking to each other after the gladiator battle they had. When Bruce asked if he won, Thor said he did, to which he replied: "that doesn't sound right." (WATCH: First trailer for 'Thor: Ragnarok' released)

The two talk about forming a group and asks help from Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who is seen in chains and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). The 4 must stop Hela, the Goddess of Death (Cate Blanchett), to prevent Ragnarok from happening.

Also in the cast are Jeff Goldblum, Anthony Hopkins, and Idris Elba.

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and opens in the US on November 3. – Rappler.com