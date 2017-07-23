See Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Jason Isaac, and more in the upcoming 'Star Trek' series!

Published 6:17 PM, July 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Star Trek fans got the chance to see a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery at the San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC) 2017.

The trailer starts off with Lieutenant Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) – who was raised by the Vulcan ambassador Sarek – saying, "All life is born from chaos. The world doesn’t always adhere to logic. Sometimes down is up. And sometimes when you’re lost, you’re found.”

Later, the Starfleet crew find themselves at war with the Klingons.

Fresh from Ballroom 20! Watch the official series trailer for #StarTrekDiscovery unveiled today at @Comic-Con! ***Link in bio*** #SDCC2017 #StarTrekDiscovery #CBSAllAccess #TrekDiscovery A post shared by Star Trek Discovery (@startrekcbs) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

The show, created by Alex Kurtzman and Bryan Fuller, also stars Michelle Yeoh and Jason Isaac.

The new series was announced in 2016, in celebration of the show's 50th anniversary. In an interview during the 2016 comic convention, Bryan Fuller said about the series: "We're telling stories in a new way. We're not so much episodic. We're going to be telling stories like a novel," he said

Star Trek: Discovery, premieres on television in the US in September. – Rappler.com