See photos of Camille's shower as she and husband VJ Yambao wait for the arrival of their daughter

Published 7:17 PM, July 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – As she awaits the arrival of her baby girl, TV host and actress Camille Prats was treated to a baby shower led by members of her family.

The event was held on Sunday, July 23 at the Marco Polo Hotel in Ortigas. Camille was accompanied by her husband VJ Yambao and their children.

@camilleprats and @vjyambao1 baby shower #APrincessIsComing *SWIPE LEFT A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

Camille's sister-in-law Isabel Oli, as well as friends Ginger Serranilla and Kate Raymundo Banguis, organized the baby shower.

The masterminds of today's festivities! thank you so much my dear bessies @gingerserranilla and @kateraymundo and my sissy @isabeloliprats for an awesome baby shower! love you guys! A post shared by Camille Prats Yambao (@camilleprats) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

Photos from yesterday's fun baby shower! thank you @niceprintphoto for capturing all these wonderful moments A post shared by Camille Prats Yambao (@camilleprats) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

Beautiful styling by @sweetstreetmanila we've come a long way Meng! So proud of you and your team! @mengbialoglovski A post shared by Camille Prats Yambao (@camilleprats) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

Thank you @mothercareph @milkandhoney.ph and @halophilippines for the baby products. #APrincessIsComing A post shared by Camille Prats Yambao (@camilleprats) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

#APrincessIsComing Baby Shower thank you @sanosanph and Joie for the lovely gifts for our baby girl. A post shared by Camille Prats Yambao (@camilleprats) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

A Princess is coming! thank you to everyone who came and celebrated with us! #aprincessiscoming Swipe left for more photos! Dress by @cellinesbautista Make up by @mariahsantos23 Hair by @iamarvinsantos A post shared by Camille Prats Yambao (@camilleprats) on Jul 23, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

Oh soooo beautiful Perfect cake for the little princess of sissy @camilleprats and @vjyambao1 from @bethanydreamcakes APrincessIsComing Photos: @niceprintphoto A post shared by Isabel Oli Prats 蘇 心 心(@isabeloliprats) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:31pm PDT

Had an awesome afternoon with #ThePratties at #APrincessIsComing baby shower for sissy @camilleprats and @vjyambao1 We can't wait to hold and kiss your little princess @pratstography A post shared by Isabel Oli Prats 蘇 心 心(@isabeloliprats) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

Happy to attend the baby shower of our dear @camilleprats and @vjyambao1 We are all so exited to meet the little princess soon. A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jul 23, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

Baby shower of blooming momma @camilleprats #APrincessIsComing A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

In April Camille, who got married to VJ in January announced she was expecting a baby girl. She has a son, Nathan with her late husband Anthony Linsangan. VJ has a son from a previous relationship.

Camille is currently hosting the show MARS with Susie Abrera on GMA News TV. – Rappler.com