IN PHOTOS: Camille Prats' baby shower
MANILA, Philippines – As she awaits the arrival of her baby girl, TV host and actress Camille Prats was treated to a baby shower led by members of her family.
The event was held on Sunday, July 23 at the Marco Polo Hotel in Ortigas. Camille was accompanied by her husband VJ Yambao and their children.
Camille's sister-in-law Isabel Oli, as well as friends Ginger Serranilla and Kate Raymundo Banguis, organized the baby shower.
In April Camille, who got married to VJ in January announced she was expecting a baby girl. She has a son, Nathan with her late husband Anthony Linsangan. VJ has a son from a previous relationship.
Camille is currently hosting the show MARS with Susie Abrera on GMA News TV. – Rappler.com