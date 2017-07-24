The entertainment figure and daughter of former president Cory Aquino lists down the points she agrees with in President Rodrigo Duterte's address

Published 9:40 PM, July 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte delivered his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24, and among the Filipinos tuned in was none other than entertainment figure Kris Aquino.

After the president's speech, Kris took to Instagram to tell her followers which of his points she agreed with. The following were listed in the video, as a version of Noel Cabangon's "Kanlungan" playing in the background:

PDU30: Kayong mga (Those who are) left, I will not talk to you

PDU30: We took steps to promote inclusiveness in the Bangsamoro

PDU30: I ordered the increase of assistance for OFWs to more than P1-B

PDU30, tinatalakay ang (discusses the) reproductive health law

PDU30: I call on the senate to support my tax reform in full

PDU30: We need to fight corruption

In the video's caption, Kris said the song was he favorite OPM song – "a perfect reminder to live and embrace each day as it comes" – and that she agrees with these points a hundred percent.

"I have a life principle and that is to focus on POSITIVITY. And the success of the president and the government benefits all of us Filipinos. If you want prosperity then work hard, but remain vigilant in defending democracy," she added.

Aside from the points Kris listed above, the president also spoke about his war on drugs, climate change, and the Philippines relations with China during his SONA.

Kris is the daughter of former president Cory Aquino and Martial Law hero Benigno Aquino Jr. She is also the sister of Benigno Aquino III, who was president before Duterte assumed the position in 2016. – Rappler.com