Published 9:42 PM, July 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In a post on Instagram, singer Greyson Chance has come out as gay.

In the July 20 post, Greyson wrote that he already knew he was gay when he was 16 years old, but decided to keep his sexuality private.

He wrote: "The decision to write this came after I received a message from a brave individual. Such message inspired me to shed light on an aspect of my private life which I have kept distant from my career in music.

"I came to fully recognize that I was gay when I was 16. I decided not to publicize my sexuality largely due to a matter of privacy, as I was still trying to find comfort and confidence within my own skin. Further, I always found conversations regarding music, politics, art, books – and the greatness of Nas’ catalog – to be far more interesting than what type of guy I was into. This is still true today."

Greyson also thanked everyone for supporting him and gave a few words of encouragement to those who are still finding themselves.

"While this message is most definitely overdue, I encourage anyone who is navigating their sexuality to devote as much time as they need to the process of finding self-confidence, self-acceptance, and self-love. Hell, for me, it took years to write this message. Nevertheless, I figured now was the time to let a few more friends know that I am happy, I am here for you, and I am proud of who I am. Cheers!"

Greyson rose to fame when his cover of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" went viral in 2010. He then performed on Ellen DeGeneres' show and was later signed to Ellen's label. (READ: That time a PH fan bit Greyson Chance, and more fun facts)

On Twitter, Ellen wrote about Greyson's coming out: "[Greyson Chance], I was proud of you when we met 7 years ago and I'm proud of you now."

Greyson came to the Philippines in 2016, to promote his EP Somewhere Over my Head. – Rappler.com