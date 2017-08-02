The two stars talk about the importance of honesty in their new film 'Finally Found Someone'

Published 4:46 PM, August 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – For Finally Found Someone stars John Lloyd Cruz and Sarah Geronimo, honesty plays a big role in any relationship – it was a subject that the onscreen couple tackled in the movie, which opened on Wednesday, July 26.

In an interview with the press at a conference for the movie on July 19, John Lloyd said that these days, honesty has become something unusual.

"Ako, sa konteksto ng mundo natin ngayon, sa panahon ngayon, parang sobrang avant-garde na ng honesty. Parang yung iba, hirap na hirap sila magsabi ng totoo, to a point na sa hindi pagsasabi ng totoo. Parang nakakalimutan na natin yung simpleng bagay na napaka-basic lang," he said.

(For me, in the context of the world today, in these times, honesty has become avant-garde. It's like for others, it's so hard for them to tell the truth, to the point that they don't tell the truth. It seems we have forgotten something that's so basic.)

"Ba't mo kailangan hindi sabihin yung totoo? Why waste your time? Walang sense kasi. So ako, sa ganoong aspeto, parang napaka-importante [ng honesty], especially in telling a story. And in any relationship, napaka-importante rin niyan. I think yung honesty, medyo nakakalimutan na talaga sa panahon ngayon."

(Why do you have to lie? Why waste your time? It doesn't make sense. So for me, in that aspect, [honesty] is very important, especially in telling a story. And in any relationship, it's also very important. I think, these days, people have forgotten honesty.)

John Lloyd added that today, people would rather praise than critcize and point out mistakes to avoid issues.

"Kaya ang ganda kung nasaan naka-angkla yung kuwento namin kasi honesty is such as simple word, but now it feels so avant-garde."

(That's why it's so nice that it's where our story is anchored because honesty is such a simple word, but now it feels so avant-garde.)

Sarah added: "Without honesty kasi, wala kang peace sa puso mo di ba. Without honesty, hindi mo rin mare-reach yung full potential mo as a person, yung destiny mo bilang tao. Kung ano mang ang prinipare or purpose sa mundong ito, without honesty, hindi mo mararating. Wala, itatago mo, ishi-shield mo ang sarili mo from honesty. Masu-stuck ka."

(Without honesty, there won't be peace in your heart. Without honesty, you won't reach your full potential as a person, your destiny as a person. Whatever is being prepared for you or what your purpose will be on earth, without honesty, you won't reach it. If you shield yourself from honesty, you'll get stuck.)

In Finally Found Someone, John Lloyd plays Raffy, a public relations (PR) officer assigned to fix Aprilyn's (Sarah) situation, as a video of her crying went viral. (WATCH: Full trailer of John Lloyd Cruz, Sarah G film 'Finally Found Someone')

For Sarah, honesty was her biggest takeaway from the film, saying, "[It's] the best gift you can give to someone."

John Lloyd shared: "Ako, yung acceptance na issue (For me, it's the issue of acceptance). You know how to move forward, 'di ba, parang (right, like) at one point, you need to move on."



Finally Found Someone also stars Christian Bables, Joey Marquez, Yayo Aguila, Alexa Ilacad, and Dennis Padilla. The movie is directed by Theodore Boborol. – Rappler.com