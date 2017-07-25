Georgina, sister Jessica, and cousin Martine Cajucom get mixed reactions for wearing the cap at Tiananmen Square

Published 10:44 PM, July 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Model Georgina Wilson drew flak from social media users after she posted photos of herself, sister Jessica, and cousin Martine Cajucom wearing souvenir communist caps at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China.

Netizens called out the 3 for wearing the cap with Tiananmen Square in the background, saying they were being "culturally insensitive."

In 1989, hundreds of civilians were killed on site while fighting for democracy. The event became known as the Tiananmen Square massacre.

In the photo, which has since been deleted, Georgina wrote: "Please forgive the inappropriate merch that we acquired from a vendor at Tiananmen Square.”

Some netizens were able to screengrab the photos, including the ones Martine shared. Some photos of them wearing the cap in other parts of Beijing are still posted on their social media accounts.

Twitter user zia c-137 wrote: "Inappropriate, ignorant, and proud. On a scale of one-'IT GIRLS' how culturally insensitive are you?"

Inappropriate, ignorant, & proud On a scale of 1-"IT GIRLS" how culturally insensitive are you? pic.twitter.com/5aZy0T9oAl — zia c-137 (@natsgrimares) July 24, 2017

In an Instagram post where she and Martine were seen wearing cheongsams, Georgina said: "Yup, we were those people in chongsams that got lots of weird looks the whole weekend."

Martine wrote: "Omg we are the worst tourists."

Yup, we were those people in chongsams that got lots of weird looks the whole weekend A post shared by Georgina Wilson (@ilovegeorgina) on Jul 23, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

Netizens reminded Georgina and Martine to be aware of the country's culture and to own up to their mistakes.

Georgina and Martine have yet to comment on the issue. – Rappler.com