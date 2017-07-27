The award winning singer is heading back to the Philippines for his '24K Magic World Tour'

Published 9:57 AM, July 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Bruno Mars is coming back to Manila for a concert! On Thursday, July 27, concert promoter MMI Live announced that the award winning singer will be performing in the Philippines as part of his "24k Magic World Tour."

The concert is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2018, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

BRUNO MARS | #24kTourMNL | 5.3.18 | MOA ARENA | Tickets on sale 9.7.17 via SM Tickets https://t.co/HCHUiNjNaW pic.twitter.com/jCWMmq60nP — MMI LIVE (@mmilive) July 27, 2017

Tickets will go on sale on September 7 via SM Tickets.

This will be the 3rd time Bruno will perform in the country. His last concert in the Philippines was in 2014, during his "Moonshine Jungle Tour."



Bruno Mars' album 24K Magic has been consistently on top of the charts, with songs like "24K Magic," "Versace on The Floor," and "That's What I Like." He is also known for the songs "Billionaire," and "Uptown Funk."

Are you excited to see Bruno Mars live in concert? Let us know in the comments what song you're looking forward to hearing live in 2018! – Rappler.com