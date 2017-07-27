David Foster and Anggun return to judge the second run of 'Asia's Got Talent'

Published 5:00 PM, July 27, 2017

SINGAPORE – Korean singer Jay Park is the newest judge on Asia's Got Talent season 2.

The news was announced on Thursday, July 28, at a press conference for the second season.

Jay will join award winning composer David Foster and Indonesian singer Anggun, who were both judges during season 1.

Asia's Got Talent Season 2 dramatis personae: hosts Allan Wong and Justin Bratton, judges David Foster, Anggun and Jay Park. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/honwjMZvOv — Earnest Zabala (@earnestzabala) July 27, 2017

The Korean star, who recently signed with Jay-Z's label Roc Nation, said that he's very excited to be part of the show.

"It feels good. Before I came, I checked a lot of clips on the internet... a lot of very interesting talent, good talent," he said.

Jay, David, and Anggun are looking forward to being at the judges table in the coming season.

When asked what she's looking for this time around, Anggun said: "They need to convince us. I know that they have only one shot at this and most of them come on stage, it was probably their first time on season one to perform in such a large, huge audience... I always try to tell them to breath and that they are there for a reason.They need to show us what they are capable of."

Golden buzzer! Asia's Got Talent Season 2 is officially underway. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/4hLjUhp0qV — Earnest Zabala (@earnestzabala) July 27, 2017

In season 1, Filipino dance troupe El Gamma Penumbra won the first Asia's Got Talent grand championship. Singer Gerphil Flores, placed 3rd runner-up in the show.

Asia's Got Talent season 2 will be hosted by Alan Wong and Justin Bratton. – Rappler.com